Arab Coalition Intercepts Armed Houthi Drone Fired at Abha Airport

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 18:15






Damaged vehicles at Abha airport. (SPA)

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi-led Arab coalition announced on Monday that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen towards Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki accused the Houthis of deliberately launching the aircraft at the facility, where thousands of civilian travelers pass through per day.

He said some shrapnel from the drone landed at the airport.

No one was injured. Some vehicles were damaged in the attack.

Malki condemned the Houthis for their practices, vowing that the coalition will continue to implement strict measures against the terrorist militias in order to protect civilians.

The terrorists responsible for planning and executing this hostile attack will be held accountable in line with international humanitarian law, he stressed.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...ercepts-armed-houthi-drone-fired-abha-airport
 
