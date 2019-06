Wednesday, 19 June, 2019 - 09:15Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki. (AFP)Asharq Al-AwsatThe Saudi-led Arab coalition announced on Wednesday that it had downed an explosives-laden drone that was flown by the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia.Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the alliance intercepted and destroyed the aircraft over Yemen’s Hajjah region before it entered the Kingdom’s airspace.The drone was launched from the Red Sea province of Hodeidah, he revealed.The terrorist Houthis are continuing their violation of the Stockholm deal, which was signed in December 2018, and the ceasefire in Hodeidah, said Maliki.They continue to use Hodeidah as a platform to launch hostile and terrorist operations, through ballistic missiles, drones and booby-trapped remote-controlled vessels, that pose a real threat to regional and international security, he added.Such acts undermine political efforts to ensure the success of the Stockholm deal and are an ongoing violation of International Humanitarian Law, he stressed.He reiterated the coalition’s vow that it will take the appropriate deterrent measures to deal with these hostile and terrorist acts in line with International Humanitarian Law.