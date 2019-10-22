What's new

Arab Coalition Destroys 2 Houthi Ballistic Missiles, 6 Drones Fired at Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, 28 October, 2020 - 12:45










Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki. (Reuters)

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi-led Arab coalition announced on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias at Saudi Arabia.

It said one missile was fired at the southwestern region of Jazan and the other at Najran.

It accused the terrorist Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian locations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the coalition destroyed six armed drones fired by the militias towards the Kingdom.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki accused the Houthis of deliberately launching the aircraft at civilian locations in southern regions of the Kingdom.

He slammed the Houthis and their backers for continuing to commit these terrorist acts, describing them as violations of international humanitarian law.

These acts also reflect the Houthis’ aggressive terrorist approach through the use of drones against civilians, he added.

It also reflects their despair in wake of their major losses on the ground in Yemen’s Marib and al-Jawf, he stated.

He vowed that the coalition will hold to account the parties that plan and carry out such terrorist acts.


