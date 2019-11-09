What's new

Arab Coalition Announces Launch of Operation to Liberate Yemen from Houthis

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,661
19
25,685
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 - 17:45






Arab coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki during Tuesday's press conference. (Al Arabiya)

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi-led Ara coalition announced on Tuesday the launch of an operation on all Yemeni fronts to liberate the country from the Iran-backed Houthi militias.

Speaking from the Yemeni province of Shabwa, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said: "We are carrying out military operations to liberate Yemen and we call on all Yemenis to rally around their political leadership."

The Yemeni government had declared on Tuesday that it had liberated Shabwa from the Houthis.

Malki also hailed the role of the United Arab Emirates in the coalition.

The spokesman hailed the liberation of Shabwa, crediting the success to the Yemenis uniting to achieve that goal.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...unces-launch-operation-liberate-yemen-houthis
 
PakShaheen79

PakShaheen79

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2007
2,558
2
2,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The region is going to spiral down towards a more violent trajectory. Recovery from there would not be easy. Or is this part of some pretext under which at some point in time, Iran will be attacked by Israel using Arab state soil?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,829
-7
5,017
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Hahahaha. The Saudis have turned into nightmare for the Rafidah:rofl::rofl::rofl: The Saudis are easily becoming my favourite now.. Keep hunting them until eternity.. There is no rush we will take our time if necessary but hunting is for eternity
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hindustani78
Arab Emirati Military says the Troops had “Successfully Accomplished their Role in Liberating Aden
Replies
0
Views
366
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
The SC
Arab Coalition Launches Unprecedented Relief Operation for Yemen
Replies
0
Views
378
The SC
The SC
S
Yemen's war against terrorism (Houthi, AQAP and ISIS terrorist cultists)
2
Replies
20
Views
3K
Saif al-Arab
S
The SC
The Middle East's Game of Drones: The Race to Lethal UAVs and Its Implications for the Region's Security Landscape
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Ziri
Ziri
The SC
Arab Coalition: Killed 'Hezbollah' Members Were Heading to the Border
Replies
5
Views
389
Aramagedon
Aramagedon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom