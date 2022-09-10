What's new

Arab-Chinese Summit a ‘Milestone’ in Strategic Ties

Hindustani78

Hindustani78

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 8, 2014
40,392
-44
12,829
Country
India
Location
India
AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTI
AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh
10th September 2022

306520386_1900485906823599_3241366693280992735_n.jpg


Arab League has affirmed that the first Arab League - Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Summit, set to be hosted by AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority in Year 2022 - December, represents a milestone in the strategic partnership between Arab League - Member Countries and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China.

This Commitment was Delivered in the Speech of Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di, during the opening of Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China and Arab League - Member Countries - Forum Reform and Development - III Summit, which was held through the digital platform with Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China side.

Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di is also Arab League - Member Countries - Arab Affairs and ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun Security Sector - Director and Arab League - Member Countries - Global Political Affairs - ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun - Supervisor valued the efforts made by Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Diplomacy to support Arab League - Member Countries Bloc Concerns and Find Peaceful Solutions to the Existing Crisis in the Region, stressing Arab League - Member Countries Bloc keenness to strengthen Arab League - Member Countries Bloc wide-ranging relations with Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China.

Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di is also Arab League - Member Countries - Arab Affairs and ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun Security Sector - Director and Arab League - Member Countries - Global Political Affairs - ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun - Supervisor called for Concerted Global and Regional Efforts to Find Political Solutions to these Crisis and Regional issues in Accordance with Global Legitimacy Resolutions and Relevant Conventions and References, to Enhance Opportunities for a Political Solution, and to Reject Regional Interference in the Internal Affairs of Arab League - Member Countries Bloc.

Earlier this Year 2022; Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China - Ambassador and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China - Continent Asiyyah - Region West Asia - Special Envoy Zhai Jun discussed Various issues including cooperation between Arab League - Member Countries Bloc and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China.

Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di is also Arab League - Member Countries - Arab Affairs and ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun Security Sector - Director and Arab League - Member Countries - Global Political Affairs - ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun - Supervisor valued AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority support to Arab Countries in Providing Vaccines and Support during Collaborated Visual Identification - Codes Sharing 19 Agreements Pandemic. This Reflected the Level of “Friendship and Cooperation” between the two sides.

Classified Military Sources said that Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit thanked AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority for supporting Arab League - Member Countries Bloc in International Security - Intelligence State - Countries Community Council - Forums and in United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office including on ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Ish ah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Qittatun ALJ Und e ALF Istiniyyah ALW Adi e AL Ur Roh e Adun - ALan Nahrun AL Urdun - Aḍ Ḍiffah AL Ġarbiyyah - ALM Arkazun AL Úrusalim AL Quds.

Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also praised AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority support of United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office - Relief & Works Agency for ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Ish ah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Qittatun ALJ Und e ALF Istiniyyah - Native Arab War Displaced Individuals, in light of United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office - Relief & Works Agency - Financial Distress.
 
Hindustani78

Hindustani78

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 8, 2014
40,392
-44
12,829
Country
India
Location
India
AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTI
AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh
12th September 2022

306606496_1902682299937293_7553540311171635953_n.jpg

AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are approaching AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Relationship keeping in mind the larger global context; Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister told AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah - News Media Agency - Television Channel Station - AL Arabiyyah in an exclusive interview during Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister Official visit to AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority as Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister.

306603505_1902682486603941_6539376952213059983_n.jpg

“In a World that has seen Collaborated Visual Identification Code Sharing Agreement - 19 Pandemic; Conflicts such as the ongoing one in Slavonic Tsar Petrograd - Ruthenia Ukraina Establishment Authority - Territorial Regions, or indeed Geographical Changes Events, this is essential that AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Relationship become a growing factor of stability. This is good for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority, good for the region and good for the world.”

306697096_1902682586603931_2296825424519451537_n.jpg
306697096_1902682586603931_2296825424519451537_n.jpg


Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister added: “The objective of both countries is to identify complementarities that enable AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority to expand AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority cooperation as rapidly as possible. This would require collaborative activities, mutual investments, coordinated policies and greater mobility.”
306725458_1902682556603934_7057055363782610039_n.jpg


Relations between AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority have been historically strong, with Union of India - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions - Citizen Individuals constituting the largest community of Immigrant Workers in AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority.

306855398_1902682676603922_4122023350270962127_n.jpg

AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority has Consistently been among the Top Three Suppliers of energy to Union of India - Establishment Authority, the world’s third-biggest oil-importing and consuming nation. AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are also Members of Global - 20 Countries Bloc - Intergovernmental forum as well as United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office - { Slavonic Tsar Petrograd & United States of America } - Non Aligned Movement.

306948919_1902682369937286_5635453819139976549_n.jpg


In Recent Years, Relations between AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority have expanded into other fields, notably security, trade, investment, health, food security, culture and defense. TAL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority remained in close touch during Collaborated Visual Identification Code Sharing Agreement - 19 Pandemic.

“AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are important players in the emerging multipolar world order and there are several areas in which both AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are working together,” Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister said. “Union of India - Establishment Authority is a large economy and Union of India - Establishment Authority focus remains on economic growth and development of Union of India - Establishment Authority - State & Union Territory - Citizen Individuals 1.3 billion plus. This also gives a great opportunity for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority to make investments in Union of India - Establishment Authority and work together with AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority for the mutual benefit of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority.”

Elaborating on this crucial aspect of the AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority relationship, Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister said: “AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are major economies and play an important role in shaping the Global Economy. AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are Substantial Economic Partners, with trade being valued at approximately $ 42.86 billion during the fiscal year (April 2021 to March 2022).”

Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister continued: “This partnership plays a stabilizing role in the region. The two countries share several synergies in the economic domain. For instance, the two are crucial energy partners and there is immense scope for increasing two-way investment.”

Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister added: “Energy has been a pillar of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority Cooperation for several decades. AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority not only want to build further on this but also extend this to the field of renewables including ‘green’ hydrogen.”

A career diplomat who served as Union of India - Establishment Authority Foreign Ministry - Secretary before induction into Union of India - Establishment Authority Prime Minister Office - Elected Representatives Cabinet in Year 2019; Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister gives Credit to “the Vision and Guidance provided by Union of India - Establishment Authority Prime Minister Office - Elected Representatives Cabinet Leader and ALM Amlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - ALas Saifun Sultan Shiekh Raisun Shah Az Zadeh Att Aqtun Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman ĀLs U‘ūd ALM Amlukiyyah for the Strengthening of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority Relationship.

"Union of India - Establishment Authority Prime Minister Office - Elected Representatives Cabinet Leader and ALM Amlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - ALas Saifun Sultan Shiekh Raisun Shah Az Zadeh Att Aqtun Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman ĀLs U‘ūd ALM Amlukiyyah Respective Visits in 2019 to AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority provided great momentum to the bilateral relationship and that continued despite the unprecedented challenges of the Pandemic.”

“These Visits led to the Formation of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Crucial Strategic Partnership Council , which reflects the mutual desire of both AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority to upgrade the level of this relationship. Today AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Bilateral Partnership covers nearly all areas of Cooperation, including Political, Security, Defense, Economic, Energy, Traditional, Cultural and Individuals to Individual ties.”
 

Attachments

  • 306961621_1902682433270613_2494563668561069079_n.jpg
    306961621_1902682433270613_2494563668561069079_n.jpg
    371.5 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hindustani78
ALE Umrattun AL Adnaniyyah Va AL EL Ihaniyyah - ‘Monumental Statue’
Replies
0
Views
85
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
AL Jund ALF ELastiniyyah - ALM Ur EL
Replies
0
Views
89
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - AL Muḥāfaẓat ALʿUlā
2
Replies
29
Views
421
Mentee
Mentee
Hindustani78
AL Mamlakah ALʿIrāqiyyah ʾAL Hāshimyyah - Establishment Authority - AL Mintaqatun ALB AL AD ALʿIrāqiyyah - ALJ Unubiyyah
Replies
0
Views
206
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Aspen
Arab League slams Israel’s West Bank annexation plans ‘a new war crime’
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Aspen
Aspen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom