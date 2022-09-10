AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTIAL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh12th September 2022AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are approaching AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Relationship keeping in mind the larger global context; Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister told AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah - News Media Agency - Television Channel Station - AL Arabiyyah in an exclusive interview during Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister Official visit to AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority as Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister.“In a World that has seen Collaborated Visual Identification Code Sharing Agreement - 19 Pandemic; Conflicts such as the ongoing one in Slavonic Tsar Petrograd - Ruthenia Ukraina Establishment Authority - Territorial Regions, or indeed Geographical Changes Events, this is essential that AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Relationship become a growing factor of stability. This is good for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority, good for the region and good for the world.”Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister added: “The objective of both countries is to identify complementarities that enable AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority to expand AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority cooperation as rapidly as possible. This would require collaborative activities, mutual investments, coordinated policies and greater mobility.”Relations between AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority have been historically strong, with Union of India - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions - Citizen Individuals constituting the largest community of Immigrant Workers in AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority.AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority has Consistently been among the Top Three Suppliers of energy to Union of India - Establishment Authority, the world’s third-biggest oil-importing and consuming nation. AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are also Members of Global - 20 Countries Bloc - Intergovernmental forum as well as United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office - { Slavonic Tsar Petrograd & United States of America } - Non Aligned Movement.In Recent Years, Relations between AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority have expanded into other fields, notably security, trade, investment, health, food security, culture and defense. TAL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority remained in close touch during Collaborated Visual Identification Code Sharing Agreement - 19 Pandemic.“AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are important players in the emerging multipolar world order and there are several areas in which both AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are working together,” Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister said. “Union of India - Establishment Authority is a large economy and Union of India - Establishment Authority focus remains on economic growth and development of Union of India - Establishment Authority - State & Union Territory - Citizen Individuals 1.3 billion plus. This also gives a great opportunity for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority to make investments in Union of India - Establishment Authority and work together with AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority for the mutual benefit of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority.”Elaborating on this crucial aspect of the AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority relationship, Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister said: “AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are major economies and play an important role in shaping the Global Economy. AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority are Substantial Economic Partners, with trade being valued at approximately $ 42.86 billion during the fiscal year (April 2021 to March 2022).”Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister continued: “This partnership plays a stabilizing role in the region. The two countries share several synergies in the economic domain. For instance, the two are crucial energy partners and there is immense scope for increasing two-way investment.”Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister added: “Energy has been a pillar of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority Cooperation for several decades. AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority not only want to build further on this but also extend this to the field of renewables including ‘green’ hydrogen.”A career diplomat who served as Union of India - Establishment Authority Foreign Ministry - Secretary before induction into Union of India - Establishment Authority Prime Minister Office - Elected Representatives Cabinet in Year 2019; Union of India - Establishment Authority External Affairs Ministry - Minister gives Credit to “the Vision and Guidance provided by Union of India - Establishment Authority Prime Minister Office - Elected Representatives Cabinet Leader and ALM Amlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - ALas Saifun Sultan Shiekh Raisun Shah Az Zadeh Att Aqtun Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman ĀLs U‘ūd ALM Amlukiyyah for the Strengthening of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority Relationship."Union of India - Establishment Authority Prime Minister Office - Elected Representatives Cabinet Leader and ALM Amlakah ALʿArabīyah AL *** Uʿūdīyah - ALas Saifun Sultan Shiekh Raisun Shah Az Zadeh Att Aqtun Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman ĀLs U‘ūd ALM Amlukiyyah Respective Visits in 2019 to AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority provided great momentum to the bilateral relationship and that continued despite the unprecedented challenges of the Pandemic.”“These Visits led to the Formation of AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Crucial Strategic Partnership Council , which reflects the mutual desire of both AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority to upgrade the level of this relationship. Today AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority and Union of India - Establishment Authority - Bilateral Partnership covers nearly all areas of Cooperation, including Political, Security, Defense, Economic, Energy, Traditional, Cultural and Individuals to Individual ties.”