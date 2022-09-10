Hindustani78
AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTI
AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh
10th September 2022
Arab League has affirmed that the first Arab League - Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Summit, set to be hosted by AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah As Uʿūdīyah Establishment Authority in Year 2022 - December, represents a milestone in the strategic partnership between Arab League - Member Countries and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China.
This Commitment was Delivered in the Speech of Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di, during the opening of Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China and Arab League - Member Countries - Forum Reform and Development - III Summit, which was held through the digital platform with Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China side.
Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di is also Arab League - Member Countries - Arab Affairs and ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun Security Sector - Director and Arab League - Member Countries - Global Political Affairs - ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun - Supervisor valued the efforts made by Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Diplomacy to support Arab League - Member Countries Bloc Concerns and Find Peaceful Solutions to the Existing Crisis in the Region, stressing Arab League - Member Countries Bloc keenness to strengthen Arab League - Member Countries Bloc wide-ranging relations with Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China.
Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di is also Arab League - Member Countries - Arab Affairs and ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun Security Sector - Director and Arab League - Member Countries - Global Political Affairs - ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun - Supervisor called for Concerted Global and Regional Efforts to Find Political Solutions to these Crisis and Regional issues in Accordance with Global Legitimacy Resolutions and Relevant Conventions and References, to Enhance Opportunities for a Political Solution, and to Reject Regional Interference in the Internal Affairs of Arab League - Member Countries Bloc.
Earlier this Year 2022; Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China - Ambassador and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China - Continent Asiyyah - Region West Asia - Special Envoy Zhai Jun discussed Various issues including cooperation between Arab League - Member Countries Bloc and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China.
Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Arab League - Member Countries Assistant Secretary General - AK H EL AL Att Haw e ALA Di is also Arab League - Member Countries - Arab Affairs and ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun Security Sector - Director and Arab League - Member Countries - Global Political Affairs - ALM intaqatun ALM Uhafazatun ALM Antiqatun - ALM Arkazun - Supervisor valued AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority support to Arab Countries in Providing Vaccines and Support during Collaborated Visual Identification - Codes Sharing 19 Agreements Pandemic. This Reflected the Level of “Friendship and Cooperation” between the two sides.
Classified Military Sources said that Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit thanked AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority for supporting Arab League - Member Countries Bloc in International Security - Intelligence State - Countries Community Council - Forums and in United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office including on ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Ish ah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Qittatun ALJ Und e ALF Istiniyyah ALW Adi e AL Ur Roh e Adun - ALan Nahrun AL Urdun - Aḍ Ḍiffah AL Ġarbiyyah - ALM Arkazun AL Úrusalim AL Quds.
Arab League - Member Countries Bloc - Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also praised AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority for AL Mamlakah ALʿArabīyah AL Misrriyyah AL Ḫilāfa AL Fātimiyyah Establishment Authority support of United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office - Relief & Works Agency for ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Ish ah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Qittatun ALJ Und e ALF Istiniyyah - Native Arab War Displaced Individuals, in light of United Nations - Security Council - Permanent Member Countries - Chamber Council Organisation - Military Mandate Mission Office - Relief & Works Agency - Financial Distress.
