Many Pakistanis believe that the Saudis have sponsored extremism/extremists in Pakistan (and worldwide) and they hold Saudis partly responsible for the ongoing terrorism/WoT in Pakistan.



Then there are those who are biased towards Arabs in general (and Saudis in specific) because of their sectarian affiliations.



And then there are those also who are not happy with the way Saudis treat/consider Bakistanis.



Regardless, the Saudis have been an ally to Pakistan and they have stood by Pakistan in times of need.

