Arab and Turkish commercial exchanges with Israel during the year 2021

According to a report by the Hebrew economic website Calcalist, 18 Muslim-majority countries had direct economic relations with Israel last year, led by Turkey with 21.5 billion shekels, or 6.76 billion dollars, followed by the UAE and then Jordan with 1.46 billion shekels, That is 460 million dollars, while the total trade exchange with the Islamic world in general reached 29.2 billion shekels, or 9.18 billion dollars, an increase of 40% compared to 2020.Moroccan-Israeli trade exchanges increased during 2021, the first year of the entry into force of the agreement for the return of diplomatic relations between the two countries, by 72 percent, to exceed the $42 million ceiling, a number that remains far from what Turkey records, which is still at the forefront of countries with The Muslim majority in the volume of intra-Arab trade with the Hebrew state, with nearly 7 billion dollars a year, as well as the United Arab Emirates, which came in the forefront in the Arab world with more than one billion dollars.According to recent figures from the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, the first year after the signing of diplomatic agreements between the Arab countries and Israel witnessed a significant increase in commercial activity between the two parties. For the UAE, the number of exchanges jumped by 483 percent compared to the year 2020 to reach 3.7 billion shekels, or $1.6 billion, and Abu Dhabi's imports constitute 0.8 percent of Israel's total foreign trade, led by purchases of diamonds, telephones, television sets, grains and organic chemicals.As for Morocco, the volume of trade exchanges increased by 72 percent to 134 million shekels in 2021, or 42.14 million dollars. However, this figure confirms that the pace of trade activity between the two countries increased more during the second half of the year compared to the first half. Including, as according to the Department of Statistics itself, the volume of commercial activity during the period between January 1 and July 31 was $20.8 million, and increased by more than $21 million during the last five months of the year only.The volume of trade exchanges between Israel and the countries with which diplomatic agreements have been signed, i.e. the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain, increased by 441 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, to reach 3.87 billion shekels, or 1.220 billion dollars, but despite this, it remains very far from the volume of exchanges in Turkish-Israeli trade, which records nearly 6 times this number, and which accounts for the lion's share of the total trade between Israel and the countries of the Islamic world.