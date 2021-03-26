AR Rahman walks away after the anchor speaks Hindi at '99 Songs' press meet | Tamil Movie News - Times of India Popular Indian musician AR Rahman has been glorifying the fans with his music for almost three decades. The ace musician has turned into a producer with the musical romance Hindi film '99 Songs', and he also co-wrote the story of the film with director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Now, the latest...

The ace musician has turned into a producer with the musical romancefilm '99 Songs', and he also co-wrote the story of the film with director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.Now, the latest buzz is that AR Rahman stepped down from the stage after the anchor spoke in Hindi at the 99 Songs launch. '99 Songs' Tamil launch was held in Chennai yesterday, and several stars from the Tamil cinema industry participated in the event. AR Rahman was addressing the press and media along with '99 Songs' hero Ehan Bhat. But when the anchor welcomed Ehan Bhat in Hindi, AR Rahman was surprised by the anchor's Hindi and stepped down from the launch. AR Rahman then questioned the anchor for not speaking Tamil at the stage and took his seat.This act of a popular composer is getting attention, and fans from Kollywood are supporting his speech.Earlier, being a leading composer in the Indian cinema industry, AR Rahman praised music directors Yuvan Shankar Raja, GV Prakash Kumar, and Anirudh Ravichander as superstars, and said that he learns from them.