Aquarius in Valencia: Spain welcomes migrants from disputed ship

19 minutes ago

630 migrants last weekend

,

new socialist government has promised free healthcare and says it will investigate each asylum case.

our duty to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe port to these people, to comply with our human rights obligations

How are the migrants being received?

Who are the migrants?

Sudan and Nigeria, with dozens more from Eritrea, South Sudan and Algeria.

123 unaccompanied minors, 11 younger children under the age of 13 and seven pregnant women.

What will happen to them now?

French President Emmanuel Macron's government will work with Spain to deal with the migrants.

any migrants who wish to go to France would be allowed to do, providing they had a legitimate claim to asylum.

Why the fuss about the Aquarius?

inhuman.

city's actions would act as an "electric shock" and lead to reform of Europe's migration policies.