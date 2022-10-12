What's new

APTMA announces countrywide closure of textile mills

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
365
-1
292
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
5 MILLION EMPLOYEES WILL LOSE JOBS

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association on Wednesday decided to shut down textile mills across the country from Saturday.

“The textile mills of the country will also be shut down from Saturday. Sixteen hundred textile mills have already been closed down,” the APTMA said.


“Five million employees will lose their jobs and 30 million people will be affected due to the closure of textile industries,” it added.

“The government has withdrawn competitive power rates for textile industry. The closure of textile industry will deal a heavy blow to the domestic exports,” it stated.

“Increasing exports is very important and the only way-out for the economy of the country. The government must provide electricity and gas at competitive rates to textile industry. It should also ensure continuous power and gas supply to textile industry,” it demanded.

Meanwhile, oil imports went up by 27.82%, while natural gas production dropped by 6% in the fiscal year 2020-21, the annual report of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority shows.

According to the annual report, natural gas production dropped to 2006 mmcfd after a 6% drop in 2020-21. However, local refineries’ production went up by 14.48%, the report read




Hey is this true or fake news ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA
Replies
3
Views
413
ghazi52
ghazi52
M
Textile sector loses $1bn export orders
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
maithil
M
ghazi52
Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage
Replies
1
Views
109
Clutch
Clutch
Luosifen
APTMA urges govt to continue with RCETs
Replies
0
Views
229
Luosifen
Luosifen
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan loses textile exports worth $250m due to gas crisis: APTMA
Replies
0
Views
434
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom