Approach to Balochistan conflict

Aijaz Kolachi said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484453468056207362

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484455790119374848

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484457481879396355

The conflict is going nowhere, status quo is helping no one. We are in need of economic revival which CPEC offers but can’t utilize it due to security threats from Baloch insurgents. Either we go on full operation searchlight or do peace initiative with them to end the 7 decades conflict and this 5th rebellion. The conflict is going nowhere, status quo is helping no one. We are in need of economic revival which CPEC offers but can’t utilize it due to security threats from Baloch insurgents. Either we go on full operation searchlight or do peace initiative with them to end the 7 decades conflict and this 5th rebellion. Click to expand...

Your voting options are flawed.Peace initiative and concessions are not the same thing and should not be lumbered together. Concessions can be part of a peace initiative, but not necessarily by default, and if concessions are from both sides then that is the whole purpose of a peace initiative.Peace initiative and concessions are two different issues.Baluchistan has had troubles before, when Pakistan was a much weaker state. There was hardly any infrastructure on the ground and limited capacity in the armed forces, other then fighting with India. The situation was dealt with before, it will be dealt with again.The global war on terror has complicated things because there were too many regional and domestic issues to deal with at the same time, it diverts the attention.This so called terror war is coming to a close, because America bahadur has decided to concentrate on China. I do not see the trouble in Baluchistan lasting for long, it seems the state is now able to divert active attention to his situation, and it will be sorted very soon.