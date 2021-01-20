What's new

Approach to Balochistan conflict

Approach to Balochistan conflict

  • More force

  • Peace initiative and concession

Results are only viewable after voting.
Aijaz Kolachi

Aijaz Kolachi

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 11, 2021
34
0
29
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,833
5
8,846
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Aijaz Kolachi said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484453468056207362

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484455790119374848

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484457481879396355

The conflict is going nowhere, status quo is helping no one. We are in need of economic revival which CPEC offers but can’t utilize it due to security threats from Baloch insurgents. Either we go on full operation searchlight or do peace initiative with them to end the 7 decades conflict and this 5th rebellion.
Click to expand...
There is no conflict in Baluchistan. There is a WAR imposed by Indian terrorists, and as usual the Cowardly, dastardly Establishment of Pakistan and its Military is bending over and getting hammered daily. I am not surprised since this is the same country which keeps shamelessly quiet while its Kashmir brothers are getting butchered daily !
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,688
8
3,965
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Aijaz Kolachi said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484453468056207362

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484455790119374848

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484457481879396355

The conflict is going nowhere, status quo is helping no one. We are in need of economic revival which CPEC offers but can’t utilize it due to security threats from Baloch insurgents. Either we go on full operation searchlight or do peace initiative with them to end the 7 decades conflict and this 5th rebellion.
Click to expand...
Your voting options are flawed.
Peace initiative and concessions are not the same thing and should not be lumbered together. Concessions can be part of a peace initiative, but not necessarily by default, and if concessions are from both sides then that is the whole purpose of a peace initiative.

Peace initiative and concessions are two different issues.

Baluchistan has had troubles before, when Pakistan was a much weaker state. There was hardly any infrastructure on the ground and limited capacity in the armed forces, other then fighting with India. The situation was dealt with before, it will be dealt with again.

The global war on terror has complicated things because there were too many regional and domestic issues to deal with at the same time, it diverts the attention.
This so called terror war is coming to a close, because America bahadur has decided to concentrate on China. I do not see the trouble in Baluchistan lasting for long, it seems the state is now able to divert active attention to his situation, and it will be sorted very soon.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,106
0
4,796
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Apne bache hai, 2-4 bomb dhamake ker ke chand soo log maar diye tu kia hua ? Larai Larai maaf karo Allah ka ghar saaf karo... This is Pakistan's Establishments Policy on national security for last couple of years under a Dumb PM, and impotent COAS.
 
Last edited:
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,981
2
3,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan needs to take a look at the Dhofar Rebellion of Oman. Situation here is a bit similar to that one. a multi-pronged approach is needed:
  • Increase in capacity+capability of FC: includes better training, better arms, drone and QRF backup
  • Strengthening of intelligence network, use drones and intel network for a proactive approach, instead of reacting to an attack
  • Deployment of SSG with FC
  • Peace initiative: this includes a lot of work e.g. general pardon for all those who lay down arms; will include rehabilitation and employment opportunities. building educational infra (must have highly pro-pakistani teachers, also includes replacing existing teachers in local/regional unis, school, colleges with pro-pakistan instructors), health infra (similar pro-paksitan presence), road linkages etc. setting up of small household industries.
  • Stricter regulation of Iran and Afghan border: this doesnt mean stopping the "smuggling" (people depend on that to survive as there are no other opportunities), rather regulating it, levying taxes etc. and letting the people go with their money.
  • And all of this must be done in the backdrop of a heavy media campaign, that its the state that is providing security and safety, its the state that is providing health and education, its the state that is providing job opportunities etc.
Goritoes said:
Apne bache hai, 2-4 bomb dhamake ker ke chand soo log maar diye tu kia hua ? Larai Larai maaf karo Allah ka ghar saaf karo... This is Pakistan's Establishments Policy on national security for last couple of years under a Dumb PM, and impotent COAS.
Click to expand...
this is the only way. they arent outsiders. they are funded and trained by outsiders, sure. but they themselves arent. keep using blind force, and they and their children and their children will keep on hating pakistan and anything associated with it. show them what incentives await them if they are a part of mainstream system, and they will slowly but surely start rejoining you.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,587
14
12,293
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Aijaz Kolachi said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484453468056207362

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484455790119374848

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484457481879396355

The conflict is going nowhere, status quo is helping no one. We are in need of economic revival which CPEC offers but can’t utilize it due to security threats from Baloch insurgents. Either we go on full operation searchlight or do peace initiative with them to end the 7 decades conflict and this 5th rebellion.
Click to expand...
Give them their share in jobs and leave Punjab centric thinking. Larkon ko job nahi milygi tu woh woh karaingy Jo woh kerahy hain.
Simple.
Ager abhi bhi bat samajh nahi aarahi tu Punjab per Indian kabzy k bad zaroor aajaeyga. Usdin pta chalyga keh is mulk k log aik dosray k sath Kia Kia kerahy thy.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,622
8
3,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
S.Y.A said:
Pakistan needs to take a look at the Dhofar Rebellion of Oman. Situation here is a bit similar to that one. a multi-pronged approach is needed:
  • Increase in capacity+capability of FC: includes better training, better arms, drone and QRF backup
  • Strengthening of intelligence network, use drones and intel network for a proactive approach, instead of reacting to an attack
  • Deployment of SSG with FC
  • Peace initiative: this includes a lot of work e.g. general pardon for all those who lay down arms; will include rehabilitation and employment opportunities. building educational infra (must have highly pro-pakistani teachers, also includes replacing existing teachers in local/regional unis, school, colleges with pro-pakistan instructors), health infra (similar pro-paksitan presence), road linkages etc. setting up of small household industries.
  • Stricter regulation of Iran and Afghan border: this doesnt mean stopping the "smuggling" (people depend on that to survive as there are no other opportunities), rather regulating it, levying taxes etc. and letting the people go with their money.
  • And all of this must be done in the backdrop of a heavy media campaign, that its the state that is providing security and safety, its the state that is providing health and education, its the state that is providing job opportunities etc.

this is the only way. they arent outsiders. they are funded and trained by outsiders, sure. but they themselves arent. keep using blind force, and they and their children and their children will keep on hating pakistan and anything associated with it. show them what incentives await them if they are a part of mainstream system, and they will slowly but surely start rejoining you.
Click to expand...
Good tactics, maybe even operations (and everything you've mentioned is needed) --- but your take lacks the key ingredient to an effective strategy. Strategies work based on realpolitik and deterrence. Deterrence = peace and stability.

To increase stability in Balochistan, you have to find a way to deter and dissuade India. Or, in the parlance of deterrence theory, you have to raise the cost by introducing the fear of consequences. You can do whatever you want internally (and you have to do a lot more, as you've pointed out) --- but it's hard to get things where you want them to be with US-Indian interests coinciding in destabilizing Balochistan. Deter R&AW + do everything you said = chance at progress.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,092
-8
5,138
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Menace2Society said:
There's only 12 million people there. Round all the Afghans living there and throw them back across the border.
Click to expand...
Balochistan and Afghans what do they have in common this is BLAAF related thread? Did Afghans happen to rape your loved one, took your girlfriend or happen to take your wife from you..
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,762
1
11,899
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Balochistan and Afghans what do they have in common this is BLAAF related thread? Did Afghans happen to raped your loved one, took your girlfriend or happen to take your wife from you
Click to expand...
I look at their track record in FATA, they did the same in Baluchistan. If you look at their movement a lot of them go to Quetta. Anywhere they go bomb blasts and insurgencies follow.

Majority of Baluch are poor and peaceful. We know who the troublemakers are.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,092
-8
5,138
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Menace2Society said:
I look at their track record in FATA, they did the same in Baluchistan. If you look at their movement a lot of them go to Quetta. Anywhere they go bomb blasts and insurgencies follow.

Majority of Baluch are poor and peaceful. We know who the troublemakers are.
Click to expand...
Then who is BLAAF?
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,981
2
3,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
R Wing said:
Good tactics, maybe even operations (and everything you've mentioned is needed) --- but your take lacks the key ingredient to an effective strategy. Strategies work based on realpolitik and deterrence. Deterrence = peace and stability.

To increase stability in Balochistan, you have to find a way to deter and dissuade India. Or, in the parlance of deterrence theory, you have to raise the cost by introducing the fear of consequences. You can do whatever you want internally (and you have to do a lot more, as you've pointed out) --- but it's hard to get things where you want them to be with US-Indian interests coinciding in destabilizing Balochistan. Deter R&AW + do everything you said = chance at progress.
Click to expand...
nope. remove the causes of dissent, and india will find no one willing to pick up arms (political sloganeering is another thing). that's why I gave the example of Dhofar Rebellion. it had support from countries like USSR, even Saudi Arabia. Oman never did anything to make ussr or saudis pay, they simply removed the causes that led to rebellion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
How Pakistan lost $6 billion on a gold mine
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
3K
Vanamali
V
Akatosh
Pakistan losing sway over post-US Afghanistan
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
wasileo80
wasileo80
ghazi52
Featured Hybrid Warfare and Challenges For Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
4K
Inception-06
I
Kabira
How the newly constructed highways are bringing hope to Balochistan
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
TNT
TNT
K Shehzad
US pullout from Afghanistan a test for Pakistan, other neighbours
Replies
2
Views
319
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom