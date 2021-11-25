What's new

Approach road linking 40 Sylhet villages damaged

bluesky

Published: November 25, 2021 11:11:31
Approach to the Rajapur bridge in Jamalaganj in a dilapidated state — FE Photo
Approach to the Rajapur bridge in Jamalaganj in a dilapidated state — FE Photo


SYLHET: Thousands of locals have been suffering much due to damage of a major part of the approach of an important link road, connecting the Beheli union parishad and other offices in the district. Inhabitants of at least 40 villages of Jamalganj and neighbouring Tahirpur upazilas are dependent on the road for communication in the haor area.

Vehicles running through the road have been using it amid great risk, the locals said adding, the concerned authority had failed to repair the damaged approach even after weeks.

Their dependence on the road is much as they have to use it since waterways go unusable during winter, locals said.

Rajapur bridge on the Sachnabazar-Beheli link road plays a vital role in communicating the vast region of two upazilas.

Autorickshaw driver Jahangir Hossain, who travels through the road regularly, said, "We have to drive very carefully. A three-wheeler, locally called Tomtom, overturned days ago injuring some passengers".

forsylhet@gmail.com
 
bluesky

1637873781075.png


Hasina Bibi claims and our PDF people believe that BD will become a highly developed country by 2041. If so, why such pitiful maintenance system or no maintenance system in the country?

There is no governance in BD.
 
bluesky said:
Hasina Bibi claims and our PDF people believe that BD will become a highly developed country by 2041. If so, why such pitiful maintenance system or no maintenance system in the country?

There is no governance in BD.
You don't see the silver lining @bluesky bhai. :-)

An opportunity to rebuild 3rd rate builds is more opportunity to line the leaders' pockets, more to their swiss bank accounts. :-)

Could the contractor have done a better design and a better job? Sure.

But then aforementioned opportunity to rebuild every year would have been gone.

The civil engg. people in govt. and the contractors are in cahoots together on this.
 
bluesky

1639267090995.png

Bilal9 said:
You don't see the silver lining @bluesky bhai. :-)

An opportunity to rebuild 3rd rate builds is more opportunity to line the leaders' pockets, more to their swiss bank accounts. :-)

Could the contractor have done a better design and a better job? Sure.

But then aforementioned opportunity to rebuild every year would have been gone.

The civil engg. people in govt. and the contractors are in cahoots together on this.
Irrespective of the continuous loot, I would like to say that engineering standards were not followed in the planning, surveying, and designing of the bridge and the approach roads as seen in the picture.

It is not because of loot that the road has failed. It is because the authorities have not followed engineering rules. It is because they just don't know what to do to stabilize such a structure.

- When an approach road goes to higher ground to the level of the bridge, its two longitudinal sides must be protected by constructing longitudinal retaining walls so that the road soils do not slip down the slope. But, retaining sidewalls are absent in the picture.

- At the two ends of a bridge or box culvert, it is required to provide wing walls. These are essentially retaining walls that prohibit soil from slipping down below.

Since the picture is not clear on that, so, I cannot say the wings walls are not there. However, I have seen a few wing walls in some villages in Faridpur, being ill-designed, could not hold the road soil, and have themselves slipped down from their intended positions. It means no practical design calculations were done to prove the wing walls are stable.

Anyway, this is how the country is being run all the time. So, whatever you guys say on development, I do not think it is developing. Once the countries' authorities know how to fix many such small things, I will attest that BD is developing.
 
