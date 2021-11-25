Approach road linking 40 Sylhet villages damaged

Bilal9 said:



An opportunity to rebuild 3rd rate builds is more opportunity to line the leaders' pockets, more to their swiss bank accounts.



Could the contractor have done a better design and a better job? Sure.



But then aforementioned opportunity to rebuild every year would have been gone.



Irrespective of the continuous loot, I would like to say that engineering standards were not followed in the planning, surveying, and designing of the bridge and the approach roads as seen in the picture.It is not because of loot that the road has failed. It is because the authorities have not followed engineering rules. It is because they just don't know what to do to stabilize such a structure.- When an approach road goes to higher ground to the level of the bridge, its two longitudinal sides must be protected by constructing longitudinal retaining walls so that the road soils do not slip down the slope. But, retaining sidewalls are absent in the picture.- At the two ends of a bridge or box culvert, it is required to provide wing walls. These are essentially retaining walls that prohibit soil from slipping down below.Since the picture is not clear on that, so, I cannot say the wings walls are not there. However, I have seen a few wing walls in some villages in Faridpur, being ill-designed, could not hold the road soil, and have themselves slipped down from their intended positions. It means no practical design calculations were done to prove the wing walls are stable.Anyway, this is how the country is being run all the time. So, whatever you guys say on development, I do not think it is developing. Once the countries' authorities know how to fix many such small things, I will attest that BD is developing.