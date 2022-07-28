Applied Materials: Failed China Chip Sanctions And What It Means To Non-Chinese Semiconductor Equipment Companies​

satyamev said: The importance of China’s high-speed tech transfer policy China is the world leader in the deployment of high-speed rail infrastructure but how much of this is because of the extensive technology transfer deals that were struck with foreign companies during the early days? "Sharing rail technology for market access​ Extensive technology transfer deals with foreign companies were the order of the day during the formative years of China’s HSR. And, although they are less common now, it is acknowledged that they were a fundamental cog in the machine.

Back then, the likes of Alstom, Bombardier, Siemens and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, were required to form joint ventures or partnerships with Chinese manufacturers and transfer key pieces of their technology.

In addition, Jianwei Zhang, president of Bombardier China, said in 2009: “Whatever technology Bombardier has, whatever the China market needs, there is no need to ask.”



“There were ambitions to get everything done pretty quickly,” says Yatang Lin, a researcher from the London School of Economics’ Centre for Economic Performance. “Of course, there were political motives there. Therefore, the fastest and safest way was to use foreign technology.”

Jia Limin, a professor at Beijing Jiaotong University, put it bluntly, when he told the CKGSB Knowledge website: “We couldn't achieve anything without them.”



this is the www, not the chinese web .

You cant hide the facts, all successes totally dependent on technology transfer.



Now ask for me to be banned or start boasting about how you stole technology from others, your default reactions on being exposed. Extensive technology transfer deals with foreign companies were the order of the day during the formative years of China’s HSR. And, although they are less common now, it is acknowledged that they were a fundamental cog in the machine.Back then, the likes of Alstom, Bombardier, Siemens and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, were required to form joint ventures or partnerships with Chinese manufacturers and transfer key pieces of their technology.In addition, Jianwei Zhang, president of Bombardier China, said in 2009: “Whatever technology Bombardier has, whatever the China market needs, there is no need to ask.”“There were ambitions to get everything done pretty quickly,” says Yatang Lin, a researcher from the London School of Economics’ Centre for Economic Performance. “Of course, there were political motives there. Therefore, the fastest and safest way was to use foreign technology.”Jia Limin, a professor at Beijing Jiaotong University, put it bluntly, when he told the CKGSB Knowledge website: “We couldn't achieve anything without them.”this is the www, not the chinese web .You cant hide the facts, all successes totally dependent on technology transfer.Now ask for me to be banned or start boasting about how you stole technology from others, your default reactions on being exposed. Click to expand...

Except none of them did transfer a single nut or bolt.The wereto form joint ventures and partnerships but the contracts never completed and no foreign company formed joint ventures.It says in your entire claim ... requires them to. The Chinese HSR first gen projects did not end up purchasing from foreign companies. They evaluated all of them and had a look at their specs and performance along with their technologies (btw which is not enough to copy or reverse engineer since that takes decades of not only looking but having all the samples for you to reverse engineer with).At the end, all foreign companies were rejected. The plan was to evaluate and see if there arethat the Chinese domestic developers could also implement and contrast the approaches, if any of the foreign ones were strong in any department, the domestic teams had to develop that as well.Again you are unable to provide a single component that was sold or transferred to China. All you have is evidence for tender contracts that mentions winning corporation must create joint ventures. Tell me which joint venture came out of the tendering? You can't because the process was terminated.India lacks the industrial ability to do any of that. The development and the evaluating of foreign tech to implement on your own. Not even something equivalent to first gen Chinese HSR. You can onlyto buy the completed product and at most perform some limited componentry manufacturing inside India.China is unable to reverse engineer entire systems 1:1 without many samples of the actual products which btw none of the mentioned foreign companies provided. All the Chinese teams were allowed was the spec list and trial performance and test runs of offered products. No joint venture was formed. No transfer of tech. BUT what the Chinese teams did get to receive from this was an insight into how Canadian, Japanese, French, and German approaches were and surely they "copied" ideas and general system ideas. They had to then go through the process to actually make those.is what I mean by India being industrially hopeless. It lacks not only the reverse engineering ability when given the entire thing and tech transfer but also lacks the next step described. Even further from all this is actually making new stuff.You talk about how mighty supa dupa India is but it has zero technology and has so far demonstrated even an inability to perform the most basic of copying let alone understanding systems and ideas just by short insight.India is and continues to be a technology zero. Your best industry is licensed production of foreign pharmaceuticals. There is not even an India equivalent of Xiaomi which would be a lower tier tech base.