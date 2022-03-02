Applications of 'Kamikaze' techniques in future conflict

wali87 said: We should fully utilise these Mirages. After their retirement, convert them old ones into UAVs and load them them with as much munitions as possible for Kamikazee style attacks.



As for the Rose upgraded ones, make sure the complete their century. Click to expand...

I guess the quoted post got me thinking aboutapplications but not just the usual drones or remote controlled munitions.Application of Kamikaze was very effective in world war two but they were a little too late and the Japanese had already lost the initiative. One of the reason of the failure was because the Japanese crew were not the elite ones that participated in Pearl Harbor or Midway,so they lost out to the experienced Allied crews.In case of a Pak-India conflict, the PAF would be at numerical disadvantage because it won't just be dueling the IAF,but also supporting the Army and Navy round the clock.Indian command and control centres would be many and deep,and targeting them all would be of utmost importance at the very onset of the conflict, but not always survivable. ESM could limit the deployment of SOWs and cruise missiles.So in such a case a manned, almost suicidal and one-way mission might be the only possibility. May be the PAF can convert the older types for these missions, and ensure such a mix of crew experience that the mission is accomplished and any loss of crew would not always be heavy in terms of experience.