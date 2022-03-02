What's new

Applications of 'Kamikaze' techniques in future conflict

W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 7, 2022
96
0
119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
wali87 said:
We should fully utilise these Mirages. After their retirement, convert them old ones into UAVs and load them them with as much munitions as possible for Kamikazee style attacks.

As for the Rose upgraded ones, make sure the complete their century.
Click to expand...
I guess the quoted post got me thinking about Kamikaze applications but not just the usual drones or remote controlled munitions.

Application of Kamikaze was very effective in world war two but they were a little too late and the Japanese had already lost the initiative. One of the reason of the failure was because the Japanese crew were not the elite ones that participated in Pearl Harbor or Midway,so they lost out to the experienced Allied crews.In case of a Pak-India conflict, the PAF would be at numerical disadvantage because it won't just be dueling the IAF,but also supporting the Army and Navy round the clock.Indian command and control centres would be many and deep,and targeting them all would be of utmost importance at the very onset of the conflict, but not always survivable. ESM could limit the deployment of SOWs and cruise missiles.So in such a case a manned, almost suicidal and one-way mission might be the only possibility. May be the PAF can convert the older types for these missions, and ensure such a mix of crew experience that the mission is accomplished and any loss of crew would not always be heavy in terms of experience.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Morocco and Israel to sign kamikaze drone deal
Replies
12
Views
466
The SC
The SC
Philip the Arab
ADASI UAE kamikaze UAVs
Replies
1
Views
539
Philip the Arab
Philip the Arab
dBSPL
Türkiye Scholarships 2022 Applications - Last 3 days
Replies
0
Views
141
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zarvan
The future of the Pakistan Air Force fighter fleet
Replies
6
Views
848
tphuang
T
Hamartia Antidote
NASA clears Axiom crew for 1st private mission to International Space Station
Replies
0
Views
158
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom