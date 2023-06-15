Apple's revenue broken down by geographical region 2012-2023, by quarter

Hamartia Antidote
https://www.statista.com/statistics/382175/quarterly-revenue-of-apple-by-geograhical-region/
The Americas are Apple’s largest regional market, bringing in net sales of 37.78 billion U.S. dollars in the second quarter of the company’s 2023 fiscal year. Europe and Greater China are two other major markets for Apple.
U.S.: Apple’s biggest marketThe high revenue generated from the Americas is largely due to Apple’s strong performance in their home market, the United States. Apple has the largest market share among smartphone vendors in the U.S. by a large margin. Although international sales have a growing share of Apple’s total revenue, the U.S. still counts for around 40 percent of Apple’s net sales. The U.S. also has the highest concentration of Apple stores, which is Apple’s own chain of retail stores that showcase and sell Apple’s various products including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, among others.
iPhone: Apple’s most profitable productThe iPhone, initially released in 2007, became Apple’s most successful product: The share of iPhone sales consistently amount to more than 40 percent of Apple’s overall share of sales. The early generations of iPhone revolutionized the mobile phone industry and popularized the use of smartphones. Now in the 16th generation, the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max continue to contribute to the success of Apple’s signature product, helping push for year-on-year iPhone sales growth despite the economic recession we are experiencing.
Revenue of Apple by geographical region from the first quarter of 2012 to 2nd quarter 2023 (in billion U.S. dollars)
|Characteristic
|Americas
|Europe
|Greater China
|Japan
|Rest of Asia Pacific
|2Q '23
|37.78
|23.95
|17.81
|7.18
|8.12
|1Q '23
|49.28
|27.68
|23.91
|6.76
|9.54
|4Q '22
|39.81
|22.76
|15.47
|5.7
|6.37
|3Q' 22
|37.47
|19.29
|14.6
|5.45
|6.15
|2Q '22
|40.88
|23.28
|18.34
|7.72
|7.04
|1Q '22
|51.5
|27.75
|25.78
|7.12
|9.81
|4Q '21
|36.82
|20.79
|14.56
|5.99
|5.19
|3Q '21
|35.87
|18.94
|14.76
|6.46
|5.4
|2Q '21
|34.31
|22.26
|17.73
|7.74
|7.54
|1Q '21
|46.31
|27.31
|21.31
|8.29
|8.23
|4Q '20
|30.7
|16.9
|7.95
|5.02
|4.13
|3Q '20
|27
|14.17
|9.33
|4.97
|4.2
|2Q '20
|25.47
|14.29
|9.46
|5.21
|3.89