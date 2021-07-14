Apples market cap near $2.5T, all time record

F-22Raptor
Apple shares have rallied to fresh new highs, boosting the company’s valuation to nearly $2.5 trillion, amid a flurry of bullish notes from Wall Street ahead of the company’s June-quarter financial results, due two weeks from now—along with growing expectations for the fall launch of new iPhones.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/ap...analysts-turn-bullish-on-earnings-51626277312
