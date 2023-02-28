What's new

Apple’s iPhones Winning Over Gen Z—and the World’s Premium Market

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
14,327
3
19,656
Country
United States
Location
United States
SEOUL—Consumers around the world are increasingly choosing Apple Inc.’s iPhones over high-end Android smartphones, with younger users seen as pushing the company toward the level of dominance in the market globally that it has enjoyed in the U.S.

From Europe to Asia, Apple’s market lead in the premium bracket is growing, and polls show that people in their teens and early 20s, known as Gen Z, increasingly see the iPhone as a must-have. Converts say they are drawn by its design, cameras and AirDrop features for sharing photos.

www.wsj.com

Apple’s iPhones Winning Over Gen Z—and the World’s Premium Market

Consumers are increasingly choosing iPhones over high-end Android smartphones, with younger users pushing Apple toward the level of dominance in the market globally that it has enjoyed in the U.S.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
iPhone 13 is helping Apple destroy Android in the premium smartphone market
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
kuge
K
beijingwalker
Foxconn’s biggest Chinese rival wins premium iPhone contract, breaking Foxconn’s hold on iPhone production
2
Replies
21
Views
824
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China risks loom over U.S. tech giants Tesla and Apple as share prices plunge
Replies
9
Views
470
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Apple's records 20% surge in global smartphone market share over 1 year
Replies
2
Views
228
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
W
Apple looks to triple iPhone production in India by 2025
Replies
0
Views
349
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom