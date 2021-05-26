What's new

Apple's iPhone is now China's largest smartphone brand

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,294
2
11,160
Country
United States
Location
United States
New research says that during October 2021, Apple's sales of the iPhone grew 46% month over month in China, making it the country's largest smartphone manufacturer.


Having previously reported that Apple has dominated global smartphone profits, and could do the same in Europe, Counterpoint Research says the iPhone 13dominated in China.

Analysts at the research firm say that sales of the iPhone 13 grew 46% MoM, while overall the entire Chinese smartphone market grew only 2% MoM in October 2021.


"Apple could have gained more if it were not for the shortages, especially for the Pro versions," said research director Tarun Pathak said. "But still, Apple is managing its supply chain better than other OEMs."

Pathak notes that the top position in China "has been changing hands" since the decline of Huawei.

"The market dynamics in changed again in October with Apple becoming the new #1 OEM for the first since December 2015," continued Pathak. "This was driven by the success of the iPhone 13 series, which was also launched cheaper than the iPhone 12 series in China."


"Overall, the China market has been slow throughout the year and Apple's growth is a positive sign," added senior analyst Varun Mishra. "It indicates that Chinese smartphone users are maturing fast and are looking to buy more high-end devices, which can be a good opportunity for brands."

"The supply chain is also prioritizing higher-end and higher-margin devices amid the shortages," continued Mishra.

Separately, it has been reported that the shortages mean Apple is struggling to make enough iPads and iPhones to meet demand across Asia.

https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/11/29/apple-becomes-chinas-largest-smartphone-brand
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,396
24
17,894
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
"The market dynamics in changed again in October with Apple becoming the new #1 OEM for the first since December 2015," continued Pathak. "This was driven by the success of the iPhone 13 series, which was also launched cheaper than the iPhone 12 series in China."
Click to expand...
Well according to PDF logic the Chinese brands should just throw their hands up and surrender.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

D
Apple's attempt to diversify manufacturing to India is being stymied by New Delhi's coronavirus crisis
Replies
0
Views
113
d00od00o
D
aziqbal
From No. 1 to No. 6, Huawei smartphone shipments plunge 41% as U.S. sanctions bite
Replies
3
Views
698
flowerfan2020
F
onebyone
Tech giants set to reveal ‘powerful’ new phones
Replies
0
Views
253
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Huawei Shoots Up 66% As Apple Plummets: China Has Given Its Blacklist Verdict
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
ChineseTiger1986
ChineseTiger1986
Hamartia Antidote
Apple AirPods craze spreads to China, becoming music to the ears of wireless-headset stock investors
Replies
2
Views
407
RPK
RPK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom