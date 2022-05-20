What's new

Apple's AR/VR Headset Nearing Completion as Board Gets Demo

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
11,231
2
14,986
Country
United States
Location
United States
Apple last week demonstrated its upcoming AR/VR headset to Apple board members, indicating that the device is in an advanced stage of development and could see a debut in the not too distant future, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also ramped up development of the software that runs on the headset, with that software expected to be called "RealityOS," or rOS for short.

apple ar headset concept 2


Render via designer Ian Zelbo

Work on a headworn AR/VR device has been ongoing for years now, and Apple's first product is believed to be a hybrid headset that has a curved visor and a soft mesh that fits against the face. It is expected to have an Apple Watch-like strap to hold it in place, and Apple is aiming to make it lighter and more comfortable than other AR/VR headsets that are on the market.


It will feature two 4K micro-OLED displays, 15 camera modules, powerful processors equivalent to the M-series chips, eye tracking capabilities, hand gesture support, spatial audio, and other features. When it launches, the headset is expected to cost somewhere around $3,000.

Apple has reportedly been working to release the headset since 2019 but there have been multiple delays in 2020, 2021, and now, 2022. Apple has been dealing with issues such as overheating and problems with the camera and the software, which has caused the debut date to be pushed back several times.

Bloomberg suggests that we could see the AR/VR headset as early as the end of the year, though a consumer release isn't planned until 2023.

The AR/VR headset will be Apple's first major new product category since the Apple Watch that came out seven years ago in 2015. Apple is expected to follow the AR/VR headset with a second-generation version and a set of augmented reality smart glasses that are going to launch sometime around 2024.

www.macrumors.com

Apple's AR/VR Headset Nearing Completion as Board Gets Demo

Apple last week demonstrated its upcoming AR/VR headset to Apple board members, indicating that the device is in an advanced stage of development and...
www.macrumors.com www.macrumors.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Apple digital keys reportedly coming to some Hyundai cars this summer
Replies
0
Views
205
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Apple AR headset to feature 15 cameras for 'pass-through' VR experience, biometrics
Replies
0
Views
194
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
Apple Glass could land in early 2022 with LiDAR tracking
Replies
0
Views
222
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Apple Testing New 'Tap to Pay' iPhone Feature At Apple Park Visitor Center
Replies
0
Views
9
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Pimax's Next-Generation Reality 12K QLED VR Headset Defies Belief
Replies
0
Views
257
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom