Apple Watch Series 6 is assembled in Vietnam and sell in the US?

Apple Watch Series 6 được gia công tại Việt Nam và được bán tại Mỹ? Mới đây trên MXH xuất hiện hình ảnh về hộp đựng của Apple Watch Series 6. Điểm đặc biệt trên chiếc hộp này đó chính là dòng chữ ghi gia công lắp ráp tại Việt Nam.

Google transRecently on the social network appeared pictures of Apple Watch Series 6 box. A special feature on this box is the inscription on processing and assembly in Vietnam.The words Assembled in Vietnam written on the box means that they are processed and assembled in Vietnam.In addition, the LL / A code on the tail also indicates that this product is sold in the US market. This shows that the factory in Vietnam is producing a lot of Apple Watch including the SE series and Series 3.These products are also sold in many different markets.Since December of last year, the Government Office reported that Foxconn has moved the production of MacBook and iPad from China on November 26, 2020 to avoid risks in this market.Soon after, Foxconn built a production line for MacBook and iPad in Bac Giang. Expected to go into operation this year. According to Reuters, Foxconn has invested US $ 270 million in Vietnam.In addition, it was previously reported that the Luxshare factory in Bac Giang will focus on assembling AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. All components will be shipped from China to Vietnam.Basically, labor costs in Vietnam are quite low. At the same time, this is also a favorable environment for Apple in tax matters. Therefore, Apple is gradually shifting its production line to VietnamApple also feel the heat from trade war.