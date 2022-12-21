What's new

Apple to start making MacBooks in Vietnam by mid-2023

Viet

Viet

iPhone maker aims to have 'out of China' production alternatives for key products
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F6%252F6%252F4%252F5%252F43595466-1-eng-GB%252F2022-06-06T190737Z_440389118_RC2IMU94T7UM_RTRMADP_3_APPLE-DEVELOPER.jpg

The MacBook is Apple's last major product still manufactured solely in China, but that is set to change in 2023. © Reuters
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondentDecember 20, 2022 14:44 JST


TAIPEI -- Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the U.S. tech group continues diversifying its production base away from China amid escalating tech tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple has tapped its top supplier, Taiwan's Foxconn, to start making MacBooks in the Southeast Asian nation as early as around May, sources briefed on the matter said. Apple has been working to add production sites outside of China for all of its major product lines, but doing so for the final one, the MacBook, has taken longer due to the complex supply chain needed for making laptop computers.

