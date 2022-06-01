​

Apple to shift iPad capacity to Vietnam amid China supply chain woes U.S. tech giant asks suppliers to build up extra inventory as contingency plan

U.S. tech giant asks suppliers to build up extra inventory as contingency planAn Apple store in Shanghai. Apple is leaning on its suppliers to make extra components, a request that would be risky for any supplier to fully comply with. © AFP/JijiCHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondentsJune 1, 2022 14:00 JSTTAIPEI -- For the first time ever Apple is moving some iPad production out of China and shifting it to Vietnam after strict COVID lockdowns in and around Shanghai led to months of supply chain disruptions, Nikkei Asia has learned.