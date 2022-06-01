What's new

Apple to shift iPad capacity to Vietnam amid China supply chain woes

U.S. tech giant asks suppliers to build up extra inventory as contingency plan
An Apple store in Shanghai. Apple is leaning on its suppliers to make extra components, a request that would be risky for any supplier to fully comply with. © AFP/Jiji
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondentsJune 1, 2022 14:00 JST

TAIPEI -- For the first time ever Apple is moving some iPad production out of China and shifting it to Vietnam after strict COVID lockdowns in and around Shanghai led to months of supply chain disruptions, Nikkei Asia has learned.

Apple to shift iPad capacity to Vietnam amid China supply chain woes

