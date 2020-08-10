https://m.rediff.com/business/repor...-manufacture-to-india-in-5-years/20200810.htm Enterprise Email Rediff.com » Business Apple to shift 10% of manufacture to India in 5 years By Surajeet Das Gupta August 10, 2020 11:10 IST Two of Apple Inc’s global vendors -- Wistron and Foxconn (through Han Hoi), which already manufacture Apple phones in India -- and a third entity, Pegatron, which will be setting up a new plant, have applied to the government to be eligible under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturers. IMAGE: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address at the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on June 23, 2020.Photograph: Reuters. Apple Inc is expected to manufacture mobile phones in India, with an incremental production value of a $29 billion in the next five years, mostly for the export market. This is based on eligibility under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which closed on July 31. The move will help the company shift production from China, where around 95 per cent of its mobiles are currently manufactured, say analysts. They point out that India could constitute around 10 per cent of Apple’s global production at the end of five years because, if things go well, the production value could hit much higher." "The direct and indirect jobs it will create, say analysts, could be to the tune of 240,000, based on government overall projections of jobs that will be created through PLI." Will be excellent if goes through. Jobs generated are what matter, the earnings are not important.