What's new

Apple suppliers to invest $340 million in UP as iPhone maker to move more manufacturing to India

W

walterbibikow

FULL MEMBER
Nov 12, 2022
291
0
373
Country
India
Location
India
Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority, with a proposed investment of ₹2,800 crore.
YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh told IANS that these companies have already deposited 10 per cent of the proposed allocation for land

With Apple eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues in China, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said on Wednesday that some of Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority, with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore while generating thousands of jobs.
YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh told IANS that these companies have already deposited 10 per cent of the proposed allocation for land in Sector 29 under the Yamuna Authority near the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida.
"Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company, expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of YEIDA," Singh informed.

Seiko Advance Limited alone will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people, he added.
Sector 29 is well-developed with several available facilities for companies.

The Apple suppliers, along with a known camera parts maker, proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore.
Singh told IANS that Apple suppliers proposed the investment at a recently-held meeting in South Korea.
Seiko Advance creates ink for devices like the iPhones.
Apple CEO Tim Cook had visited the company in 2019, when he had said that the 'Midnight Green' colour dye was "only made by high-quality control and craftsmanship" at its plant.

Meanwhile, Apple is fast forwarding its manufacturing plans in India and Vietnam in the wake of unrest in China over zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that the company is "telling its suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly in India and Vietnam" in order to "reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn".
The China upheaval, which hit its key supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last month, resulting in violent protests, means "Apple no longer feels comfortable having so much of its business tied up in one place", the report said, citing analysts and people in the Apple supply chain.
Apple aims to ship 40-45 per cent of iPhones from India compared to a single-digit percentage currently, according to analyst Ming-chi Kuo.
Every fourth iPhone will be made in India by 2025, according to J.P. Morgan.

In a fillip to India's thrust on local manufacturing, Apple had earlier this year kicked off production of new iPhone 14 in India, a first for the tech giant as it narrows down the manufacturing period of new iPhones in the country to cut dependence on China.

Buoyed by the ease-of-doing business and friendly local manufacturing policies, Apple's 'Make in India' iPhones will potentially account for close to 85 per cent of its total iPhone production for the country this year, according to industry experts.
Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.
The tech giant manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility, while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

www.google.com

Apple suppliers to invest ₹2,800 cr in UP as iPhone maker to move more manufacturing to India

With Apple eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues in China, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said on Wednesday that some of Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority, with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800...
www.google.com www.google.com

@Bilal9 :dance3: :chilli: :azn: :bounce::enjoy::flame::big_boss::dirol::haha:
@bluesky @SIPRA @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @etylo @retaxis @applesauce @Cheepek @Hellfire2006 @VkdIndian @INDIAPOSITIVE @Raj-Hindustani
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
23,526
5
35,827
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
walterbibikow said:
Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority, with a proposed investment of ₹2,800 crore.
YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh told IANS that these companies have already deposited 10 per cent of the proposed allocation for land

With Apple eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues in China, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said on Wednesday that some of Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority, with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore while generating thousands of jobs.
YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh told IANS that these companies have already deposited 10 per cent of the proposed allocation for land in Sector 29 under the Yamuna Authority near the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida.
"Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company, expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of YEIDA," Singh informed.

Seiko Advance Limited alone will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people, he added.
Sector 29 is well-developed with several available facilities for companies.

The Apple suppliers, along with a known camera parts maker, proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore.
Singh told IANS that Apple suppliers proposed the investment at a recently-held meeting in South Korea.
Seiko Advance creates ink for devices like the iPhones.
Apple CEO Tim Cook had visited the company in 2019, when he had said that the 'Midnight Green' colour dye was "only made by high-quality control and craftsmanship" at its plant.

Meanwhile, Apple is fast forwarding its manufacturing plans in India and Vietnam in the wake of unrest in China over zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that the company is "telling its suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly in India and Vietnam" in order to "reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn".
The China upheaval, which hit its key supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last month, resulting in violent protests, means "Apple no longer feels comfortable having so much of its business tied up in one place", the report said, citing analysts and people in the Apple supply chain.
Apple aims to ship 40-45 per cent of iPhones from India compared to a single-digit percentage currently, according to analyst Ming-chi Kuo.
Every fourth iPhone will be made in India by 2025, according to J.P. Morgan.

In a fillip to India's thrust on local manufacturing, Apple had earlier this year kicked off production of new iPhone 14 in India, a first for the tech giant as it narrows down the manufacturing period of new iPhones in the country to cut dependence on China.

Buoyed by the ease-of-doing business and friendly local manufacturing policies, Apple's 'Make in India' iPhones will potentially account for close to 85 per cent of its total iPhone production for the country this year, according to industry experts.
Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.
The tech giant manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility, while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

www.google.com

Apple suppliers to invest ₹2,800 cr in UP as iPhone maker to move more manufacturing to India

With Apple eyeing to ramp up manufacturing in India amid Covid-related supply chain issues in China, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said on Wednesday that some of Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority, with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800...
www.google.com www.google.com

@Bilal9 :dance3: :chilli: :azn: :bounce::enjoy::flame::big_boss::dirol::haha:
@bluesky @SIPRA @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @etylo @retaxis @applesauce @Cheepek @Hellfire2006 @VkdIndian @INDIAPOSITIVE @Raj-Hindustani
Click to expand...

Tik Tok Dance Shuroo hui hai.

How many bhikharee Indians will be able to afford an iPhone 14? Maybe used ones which is a big market in India.

iPhone 14 128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 79900. -- iPhone 14 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 89900 in India.

Stick with flip phones, burnt chapatis and watery dhaal.
 
S

Sam6536

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2022
187
0
146
Country
India
Location
India
Bilal9 said:
Tik Tok Dance Shuroo hui hai.

How many bhikharee Indians will be able to afford an iPhone 14? Maybe used ones which is a big market in India.

iPhone 14 128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 79900. -- iPhone 14 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 89900 in India.

Stick with flip phones, burnt chapatis and watery dhaal.
Click to expand...
The premium smartphone segment demand has been increasing in India among the upper middle class and well obv the wealthy. Some students in my class and most my professors use an IPhone. Ipad is more popular with students as it's priced really well. I'm personally looking at the Tab S8 though.
The most popular segment is between Rs 25000 to 35000 rn for upper midrangers.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
16,661
-4
29,279
Country
India
Location
United States
Sam6536 said:
The premium smartphone segment demand has been increasing in India among the upper middle class and well obv the wealthy. Some students in my class and most my professors use an IPhone. Ipad is more popular with students as it's priced really well. I'm personally looking at the Tab S8 though.
The most popular segment is between Rs 25000 to 35000 rn for upper midrangers.
Click to expand...

Bangladeshi expertise is limited to sewing under wears, don't bother wasting your energy and try to explain a dog on how to behave on a dining table.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India plant: sources
Replies
0
Views
444
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
W
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
Replies
0
Views
127
walterbibikow
W
W
Apple looks to triple iPhone production in India by 2025
Replies
0
Views
198
walterbibikow
W
L
Apple looks to expand production outside China, expected to make more iPhones in India this year
Replies
0
Views
226
Lava820
L
L
Pegatron inaugurates its facility in Chennai to manufacture iPhones
Replies
14
Views
430
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom