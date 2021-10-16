Log in
Apple Removes Popular Holy Quran App in China after request from officials
Thread starter
fisher1
Start date
16 minutes ago
fisher1
SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,133
-14
2,049
Country
Location
16 minutes ago
#1
graphican
ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,218
48
20,074
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#2
There are thousands of Quran apps in Google and Apple app stores. The question is why is just one app being removed? Will that deny Muslims access to Quran in China? I don't think so.
Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,435
-7
4,042
Country
Location
7 minutes ago
#3
How many times have this been posted this is probably the 20th thread on this
