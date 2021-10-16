What's new

Apple Removes Popular Holy Quran App in China after request from officials

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
12,218
48
20,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
There are thousands of Quran apps in Google and Apple app stores. The question is why is just one app being removed? Will that deny Muslims access to Quran in China? I don't think so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 0, Guests: 8)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom