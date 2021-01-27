Apple raises iPhone and iPad production in India and Vietnam

Apple is raising the production output of its iPhones, iPad, Macs, and other electronic products outside of China. The company will be ramping its efforts to diversify its supply chain to other nations.
According to a NikkeiAsia report, the push towards raising output for its product in countries apart from China arrives despite the hopes of easing US-China tensions after the arrival of the new US President, Joe Biden. As per sources close to the matter, the production of iPads will begin in Vietnam sometime by the middle of this year. This marks the first Apple is building a number of its devices outside of China. Similarly, the Cupertino based giant is also raising production in India as well, which is currently its second largest production base for iPhones.
At the moment, the company also plans on producing its latest 5G enabled iPhone 12 series in India within this quarter, as per sources. Furthermore, the company is also planning on increasing the production capacity for its smart speakers, earphones, and computers as well in the Southeast Asian region, which is a part of its ongoing diversification strategy. Similarly, Apple is also asking its suppliers to expand production capacity for the latest HomePod mini smart speakers.
According to a supply chain manager, “Apple and many other tech companies all want out-of-China production capacities, and that has not slowed even though the U.S. has a new president. And they are studying not only peripheral products.
Apple, for example, aims to build capacity in new locations — mostly Southeast Asia nations — for multiple core products, such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and others. It was hard to imagine that two years ago, but now, nothing is impossible to shift.”
