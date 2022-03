chinasun said: View attachment 824453

Foxccon, one of Apple’s biggest supply chain partners, is reportedly considering a new a new $9 billion factory in Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Saudi government is “reviewing an offer” from Foxconn for a “multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/9to5mac.com/2022/03/14/apple-foxconn-suppliers-saudi-arabia/amp/ Foxccon, one of Apple’s biggest supply chain partners, is reportedly considering a new a new $9 billion factory in Saudi Arabia. According to a new report fromthe Saudi government is “reviewing an offer” from Foxconn for a “multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays.” Click to expand...

KSA can become a manufacturing hub if its wants to. It can bring in tons of low cost laborers from S, Asia or ASEAN and combine it with first class infrastructure and energy resources. Main issue for this is water.....manufacturing requires a lot of water.