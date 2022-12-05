What's new

Apple, Nvidia to be first customers of TSMC Arizona chip plant

Apple, Nvidia to be first customers of TSMC Arizona chip plant​


Biden and top tech executives to attend equipment move-in event on Tuesday

https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F6%252F8%252F5%252F6%252F43376586-1-eng-GB%252F2022-12-01T062306Z_824975001_RC2TWX9NVZO2_RTRMADP_3_APPLE-TSMCre.jpg


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's biggest contract chipmaker.

© Reuters

CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent

December 5, 2022 13:12 JST

TAIPEI -- Apple and Nvidia are set to be two of the first customers for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new plant in Arizona, which is slated to begin making some of the world's most advanced chips as early as the end of next year.

Apple will be the most important first-wave customer when the plant begins production, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia, with Nvidia likely to follow suit, they added.

Other top U.S. chip developers including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Xilinx -- the world's top programmable chip developer which AMD acquired in a $35 billion deal -- are also in talks to buy output from the world's largest contract chipmaker's first cutting-edge plant in the U.S.

asia.nikkei.com

Apple, Nvidia to be first customers of TSMC Arizona chip plant

Biden and top tech executives to attend equipment move-in event on Tuesday
asia.nikkei.com
 

