(CBN - Global) May 10 -- Huawei Technologies Co., the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, has licensed 769 patents to Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] this year, making it eligible to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties each year from the US giant tech company.For the first time, the number of patents licensed between the two companies has become public knowledge through open files available on China's State Intellectual Property Office website. Huawei has licensed 769 patents to Apple including wireless communication protocols such as GSM, UMTS and LTE, and Apple has granted 98 patents to Huawei.Huawei has refused to disclose the exact amount of royalties paid by Apple, saying that it is covered by a confidentiality agreement and is not meant to be disclosed to third parties.