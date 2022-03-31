What's new

Apple mulls more memory chip suppliers, including China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,014
-5
88,440
Country
China
Location
China

Apple mulls more memory chip suppliers, including China - Bloomberg News​

Mar 31, 2022

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is exploring new suppliers for memory chips used in its iPhones, including a potentially first Chinese supplier, after a key Japanese partner had an output disruption, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Japan-based Kioxia Holdings Corp — a key supplier of flash memory chips to Apple — had reported a contamination last month at two of its manufacturing facilities, which the company said will result in reduced production.

Apple is now testing sample NAND flash memory chips by Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, the report said, adding that the iPhone maker has been discussing the tie-up for months.

Yangtze declined to comment and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment on the report.

Earlier this month, another key Apple supplier Foxconn had to suspend its Shenzhen operations due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has also disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back production.

www.nippon.com

Apple mulls more memory chip suppliers, including China - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is exploring new suppliers for memory chips used in its iPhones, including a potenti…
www.nippon.com www.nippon.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Apple unveils first budget 5G iPhone
Replies
3
Views
225
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Hamartia Antidote
Apple's iPhone 13 5G series had a tremendous holiday quarter despite facing supply issues
Replies
0
Views
152
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Apple takes back top spot in smartphone market [in 2021] thanks to iPhone 13
Replies
2
Views
161
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
B
Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 bln deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information
Replies
1
Views
242
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
Apple leads U.S. tech giants in China ties, getting 18 percent of revenue and an estimated 85 percent of its manufacturing from China
Replies
10
Views
110
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom