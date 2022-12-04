Apple Makes Plans to Move Production Out of China Burned by Covid-19 lockdowns and worker protests at Foxconn plants, the iPhone maker is looking to further diversify the supply chain that has powered its growth.

Apple is looking to manufacture more in Vietnam, where a facility of China-based Luxshare, an Apple supplier, is located.

People protested throughout China this past week, left, against the country’s strict anti-Covid protocols. Beijing residents, right, waited in line to be tested for the disease.