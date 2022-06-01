What's new

Apple Leads Worldwide PC and Tablet Shipments in Q1 2022

Apple-Mac-iPad-1024x576.jpg


Apple dominated worldwide PC and tablet shipments in Q1 2022 according to Canalys. If the worldwide PC and tablet shipments fell 3% annually, the market remains strong compared to the pre-pandemic era with 118 million PC and tablet units shipped in Q1 2022.

Apple shipped 22.3 million Macs and iPads in Q1 2022 (up 1% year over year), beating Lenovo which shipped 21.1 million PCs and tablets worldwide in the same period (down 12% YoY). Apple no longer reports hardware sales, but the company announced last week that Mac sales brought $10.4 billion in revenue in Q1 2022, a result that was up 12 percent year over year.

Canalys-Q1-2022-worldwide-PC-shipments.png


Looking closer at the tablet market, Apple also dominated worldwide tablet shipments in Q1 2022 with 14.9 million iPads shipped (down 2% YoY), while Samsung remained in second plae with 7.9 million tablets shipped. “For the first time in over a year, Amazon surpassed Lenovo to take third place with a growth of 3% on the back of heavy discounting of its Fire tablets,” Canalys also reported.

Mac sales have been on the rise since Apple kickstarted the transition to Apple Silicon, and they’ve also benefited from the pandemic and the development of hybrid work. Apple has yet to make its full Mac lineup run with Apple Silicon, but the company has definitely reached a level of vertical integration that the PC competition may not be able to reproduce any time soon.

If worldwide PC and tablet shipments were still down 3% annually, Canalys observed that the demand for tablets and Chromebooks has decreased quite significantly. “While commercial demand is healthy, the slowdown in consumer and education has taken its toll on Chromebooks and tablets, both of which suffered further shipment declines. Tablet numbers fell 3% year on year to 38.6 million units, while Chromebooks dipped to 4.9 million units, a 60% fall from their record performance in Q1 2021,” the market research company explained.
 

