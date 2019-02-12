What's new

Apple just had the best quarter in the history of the smartphone

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,049
2
9,784
Country
United States
Location
United States
Apple reported blowout earnings on Wednesday. Even during a global pandemic, every single product line was up, leading to the company's first quarter with over $100 billion in sales.

But Apple is still best known for the iPhone, which accounted for nearly 59% of the company's revenue during the holiday quarter. The iPhone is booming, too: Sales were up 17% year-over-year to a whopping $65.6 billion in a single quarter. That's a big improvement from last year's holiday quarter, when sales were up only 7.6% from the year ago.


Apple doesn't provide unit sales for its products anymore, but according to an estimate from research firm IDC, Apple shipped 90.1 million phones during the quarter. That's the largest number in any single quarter since IDC started tracking smartphones, analyst Francisco Jeronimo said.

Apple's dominant quarter is adding fuel to the so-called "super cycle" investor thesis, where must-have updates combine with the natural customer upgrade cycle to drive a spike in sales growth. Analysts saw this year's iPhone 12 models as a good candidate for a super-cycle because they sported a new design and added 5G, which enables the devices to connect to faster wireless networks.

In a note on Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicted that the current cycle "should eclipse the previous iPhone record set in FY15, an achievement for the ages in our opinion."

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/27/apple-q1-2021-best-quarter-in-the-history-of-the-smartphone.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Huawei doesn’t need nationalism to beat Apple in China
Replies
3
Views
348
313ghazi
313ghazi
Zibago
Reasons Why Samsung Sales in Pakistan Dropped During the Past 6 Months
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Sully3
Sully3
Tresbon
A Week In Xinjiang’s Absolute Surveillance State
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
T-Rex
T-Rex
F-22Raptor
Google leads in the race to dominate artificial intelligence
Replies
3
Views
521
Zibago
Zibago
AndrewJin
Uber Slayer: How China’s Didi Beat the Ride-Hailing Superpower
Replies
0
Views
752
AndrewJin
AndrewJin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom