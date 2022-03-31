What's new

Apple is planning to tie up with a Chinese chipmaker for new iPhone memory chips

Apple is planning to tie up with a Chinese chipmaker for new iPhone memory chips​

  Published: April 1, 2022 1:33 PM IST

Apple is planning to tie up with Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies which manufactures NAND flash memory chips.

iPhone-12-4.jpg


Apple is planning to partner with new iPhone memory chips suppliers after a major Japanese partner witnessed an output disruption, reported Bloomberg News.

As per the report, Japan-based Kioxia Holdings, a major Apple supplier for flash memory chips has reported contamination at its manufacturing facilities last month. Due to this, its production has been reduced.

The report further reveals that Apple is planning to tie up with Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies which manufactures NAND flash memory chips.

Since the talks between Apple and Yangtze are private, the source has asked to remain anonymous.

Yangtze is owned by Beijing-based Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Since Apple has many Taiwanese chipmakers onboard, a deal with a Chinese chipmaker will be a major move by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

This deal will surely be a great deal for China as it aims to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor industry.

For the unversed, Apple supplier Foxconn had suspended its Shenzhen options because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases last month. However, it was resumed after some days as the company made arrangements for some staff members to live and work in a bubble.

It was recently reported that Apple may be reducing its production of iPhone and AirPods in view of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Russia and rising inflation.

As reported earlier, Apple will be reducing the production of iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 by 20 percent. The report claims that this is the first sign of the Ukraine crisis impacting a mega tech company.

Just weeks after the launch, the tech giant is cutting down iPhone SE 2022 production order by about 2 million to a total of just 3 million units for the entire quarter. The Nikkei report claimed that even AirPods production is going to be axed by a massive 10 million units for the entire year.

Apple mulls more memory chip suppliers, including China - Bloomberg News​

Mar 31, 2022

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is exploring new suppliers for memory chips used in its iPhones, including a potentially first Chinese supplier, after a key Japanese partner had an output disruption, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Japan-based Kioxia Holdings Corp — a key supplier of flash memory chips to Apple — had reported a contamination last month at two of its manufacturing facilities, which the company said will result in reduced production.

Apple is now testing sample NAND flash memory chips by Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, the report said, adding that the iPhone maker has been discussing the tie-up for months.

Yangtze declined to comment and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment on the report.

Earlier this month, another key Apple supplier Foxconn had to suspend its Shenzhen operations due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has also disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back production.

US government wants to kill China's chip industry while US companies want to rely on China's chips. once all apple phones use the Chinese chips, it'll be fully integrated with Chinese tech industry and follow Chinese standard and norms, thus apple will totally become a Chinese company.
 

