Apple is looking into shifting $40billion of production from China to India after coronavirus disrupted tech supply chains, report claims

Apple is in talks with Indian officials about producing up to $40billion worth of phones through local manufacturers, Indian Economic Times reported Monday

Tech analysts say the move could make Apple India's largest exporter

It comes as the coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, caused major disruptions in tech supply chains

