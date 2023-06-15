What's new

Apple is better at converting people to iPhone than Google for Android

appleinsider.com

Apple is better at converting people to iPhone than Google for Android

While there is a small number of iPhone users who switch to Android, iPhone owners have a greater level of brand loyalty compared to Android users.
appleinsider.com

While there is a small number of iPhone users who switch to Android, iPhone owners have a greater level of brand loyalty compared to Android users

In the past decade, there has been an increasing trend among Android users to switch to iPhones. For example, people with a specific reason to switch cited battery life or connectivity issues.

With their newest report, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have examined the issue from a different angle to collect data on people who switch in both

Percentage of customers remaining with Apple iOS and Google Android when Activating a New Smartphone
Percentage of customers remaining with Apple iOS and Google Android when Activating a New Smartphone

When examining the current user bases, iOS and Android demonstrate impressive customer loyalty, with over 90% of users sticking with their respective operating systems when upgrading to a new phone. However, iOS has a slightly higher commitment at 94%, while Android owners maintain a loyalty rate of 91%.

On the flip side, the question arises about where new buyers of iOS and Android smartphones originate. The data indicates that Apple has a greater ability to entice Android users to switch over, while Android struggles to attract users who are already loyal to iOS

Source of Customers for Apple iOS and Google Android

Source of Customers for Apple iOS and Google Android


During the latest twelve-month period, approximately 14% of individuals who purchased an Apple iPhone had previously owned an Android smartphone. In contrast, only 4% of Android buyers had switched from an iPhone.

A small fraction, less than 5%, of buyers for both platforms consisted of customers transitioning from discontinued operating systems, those with basic or flip phones, or individuals purchasing their first-ever smartphone.

As a result, while both operating systems benefit from impressive customer loyalty, the iPhone takes the lead by a significant margin
 

