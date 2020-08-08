What's new

Apple iPhone 13 To Be Made In India Now

Cupertino-based giant Apple has reportedly started a trial production of the Apple iPhone 13 in India, a report in The Economic Times suggests. The company has started trial production in its Foxconn plant near Chennai as the company prepares to make all its top-selling smartphones in the country. Apple expects to start the commercial production of iPhone 13 in India for both the domestic market and exports by February, the report quoted two industry executives as saying.

The report also says that Apple has also secured a supply of semiconductor chips, and that has helped the company’s expansion plan of bringing production in India. Production of the iPhone 13 in India will help Apple improve the supplies of the model into global markets. The executives told ET that around 20-30 percent of what is produced in India is usually exported. Apple and Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment.

The report also said that while Apple is planning to bring production of the iPhone 13 in India, the supplies of all iPhones have improved. The iPhone 13 is the best-selling smartphone in the latest iPhone 13 series, and Apple does not plan to make the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the country.

Apple already produces the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in the Chennai Foxconn plant. The iPhone SE is produced at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru. The report also cited estimates to hint that Apple produces almost 70 percent of the smartphones it sells in India within the country.



Let's hope the prices decrease to at least US-levels with this. Most of the prohibitive cost is due to the import duties and taxes.
 
