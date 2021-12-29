Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 25,820
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Apple iPhone 12 Leads Best Selling Smartphones in 2021
With over 100 million units sold by April 2021, Apple's iPhone 12 has long been the obvious winner when it comes to smartphones.
kommandotech.com
Apple iPhone 12 took the first spot on the list of best-selling mobile devices list in 2021. According to Counterpoint Research’s list, the entire series managed to sell over 100 million units by April 2021.
Galaxy A12, Samsung’s budget Android model, took second place. Another Apple device with excellent audio specs, the iPhone 11, took third place. Apple also seized fourth and fifth place of the best-selling smartphones with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro.
iPhone 12 is the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone in 2021, with a 5% volume share in Q1 2021 and an 11% share in the smartphone sales revenue. Its price at launch in October 2020 was $749 for a 64 GB model and $899 with 256 GB of storage space.
Near the end of 2020, Samsung unveiled a new unlocked Galaxy A12 model sold for $1,799,99. It is the second best-selling smartphone so far and is by far the most profitable budget mobile device on the entire list. Galaxy A12 has a 16.5 cm display with four rear cameras. Besides having a strong 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days before recharging, the phone also uses a sophisticated Knox security platform and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
For a phone launched in September 2019, iPhone 11 continues to sell exceedingly well, with a 3% revenue share in global smartphone sales. It was created as a “low-cost flagship” option with a $699 price tag at launch.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max had a 4% volume share and the most significant sales revenue share of 12% in 2021. With the largest and brightest iPhone display to date (17 cm and 3.5 million pixels, the 12 Pro Max was certainly Apple’s boldest offering yet. At launch, it sold for between $1,099 (for the 128 GB model) and $1,399 (for one with 512GB of storage).
iPhone 12 Pro had a 3% share in Q1 2021 sales and a 9% share of the total sales revenue. The 128GB model at the start of its shelf life was $999, while the model with improved 512 GB storage cost $1,299. The phone is also waterproof up to six meters for up to 30 minutes.
Surprisingly, behind these five best-selling phones in 2021 were two models from Xiaomi, the Redmi 9A and Redmi Note 9. Besides having impressive specifications, the Redmi 9A model grabbed a massive market share in India, bringing in massive sales numbers.