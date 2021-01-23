Apple had a record quarter in China with the highest ever number of iPhone upgrades

F-22Raptor
GUANGZHOU, China — Apple raked in its highest ever revenue in the greater China region in the December quarter as a record number of iPhone upgrades helped the U.S. tech giant in one of its most important markets.
Greater China revenue came in at $21.31 billion in the three months ended December 26, up 57% from last year. That was the highest revenue figure for a single quarter in greater China in Apple's history. Apple also recorded its highest ever quarter for total revenue as it reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/28/app...arter-in-china-thanks-to-iphone-upgrades.html
