Apple had a record quarter in China with the highest ever number of iPhone upgrades

GUANGZHOU, China — Apple raked in its highest ever revenue in the greater China region in the December quarter as a record number of iPhone upgrades helped the U.S. tech giant in one of its most important markets.Greater China revenue came in at $21.31 billion in the three months ended December 26, up 57% from last year. That was the highest revenue figure for a single quarter in greater China in Apple's history. Apple also recorded its highest ever quarter for total revenue as it reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday