Apple goes online, Foxconn expands in Vietnam

Nation to make 20% of iPads, Apple Watches, 5% of MacBooks, 65% of AirPods by 2025


Tech giant Apple, the world’s biggest company by market valuation, opened on May 18 its first online store in Vietnam while its supplier Foxconn is expanding production in the country with fresh investments.

By 2025, country will make 20% of all iPads and Apple Watches, 5% of MacBooks, 65% of AirPods
