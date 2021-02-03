Hamartia Antidote
Apple Glass could land in early 2022 with LiDAR tracking
A new rumor suggests the Apple Glasses could land in the first quarter of 2022, and when they do, sport six lenses and LiDAR distance tracking to augment VR and AR capabilities.
Apple Glasses will likely have a similar industrial design to other VR headsets currently on the market, expects JPMorgan Chase industry analyst Yang Weilun, according to China Times. But it may end up being pricier than competing headsets, as Weilun predicts Apple’s to cost $500 to produce per unit.
Given the complexity of Apple Glasses’ specs, JPMorgan Chase’s Weilun doesn’t expect them to be released for another 12 to 18 months. That matches other rumors suggesting we may not see them on the market until 2022 or 2023, though that wouldn’t stop Apple from announcing them first to build consumer interest.
It’s unclear exactly how Weilun’s prediction of six lenses would specifically help VR and/or AR capabilities – are they lenses to view screens, or are they referring to external cameras to view the outside world? But the LiDar is a more straightforward advantage, using Time of Flight technology to monitor distance to external objects via emitting a laser and tracking how long it takes to return.