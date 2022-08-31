What's new

Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says

Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone is expected to launch soon, and it may offer satellite connectivity.

www.cnet.com
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict" when exactly the iPhone will support satellite communication connectivity, and will depend on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." However, Kuo believes the feature will come to fruition "eventually."

When the feature is implemented it would allow iPhone users to send text messages via satellite in areas without cellular coverage, at least in emergency situations.

Apple is set to host its "Far out" launch event on Sept. 7. It's at this event that the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. We won't know exactly what features the new iPhone will offer until Apple's announcement, but rumors suggest it could sport a notchless display, an upgraded camera and a higher price, among other things.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
 

