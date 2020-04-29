Apple announces its first new computers with its own chip instead of Intel’s

Hamartia Antidote
Apple held a product launch event Tuesday, where it announced its first homemade chip for the Mac, the M1.
The company also introduced three new Macs powered by the chip: A new MacBook Air laptop, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop and Mac Mini desktop computer. The designs look nearly identical to the current generation of each computer. Apple made several claims about the M1′s performance and how it’ll contribute to better battery life in the new Macs.
All three computers are available to order now and start shipping next week. The MacBook Air starts at $999, the MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and the Mac Mini starts at $699.
Earlier this year, Apple announced its plans to use “Apple Silicon” in its laptops and desktop computers running the MacOS operating system. Apple has used Intel chips in its Mac computers since 2005. The transition means Apple will start using chips based on the same technology as the chips in iPhones and iPads. It also means Macs will be able to run apps originally developed for iPhones.
The event lasted under an hour. Apple ended with a cheeky skit bringing back the “I’m a PC” character, played by actor, author and comedian John Hodgman, whose ineffectual boasts about Windows’ capabilities are supposed to set up a stronger contrast with Apple.
CEO Tim Cook teased “more amazing experiences” coming next year.—Michelle Gao
There are three new Macs with Apple’s M1 chips. They go up for preorder on Tuesday and will go on sale next week.
Big Sur, the latest version of the MacOS operating system, will release on Thursday November 12 as a free update for current Mac owners, Apple said. That’s available for both older Macs based on Intel as well as Apple’s new M1 macs.
Here’s the starting prices for these computers:
MacBook Air: $999
13-inch MacBook Pro: $1299
Mac Mini: $699
