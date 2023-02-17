Apparently USAF mistook a 13$ bottlecap balloon with a UFO

lightning F57 said: One thing we have learned with the balloony episode, they are a cheap way to divert attention. $400k missile wasted vs $13 balloon means get 100 of them up there that will end up costing $40m. Click to expand...

Actually...No.Under ICAO agreement, any balloon with less than 12 lbs (6 kg) total payload, not including balloon weight, has 'innocent passage' thru sovereign airspace. For the Chinese surveillance balloon, how much money do you think they invested then lost? Now, if you want to invest in a fleet of balloons, some real and some decoys, how much money do you think that venture would cost you? The problem here is that in order for the decoy to work, its functions has to be nearly as close to the real thing. So your decoy would have to transmit something that is as close to the real surveillance balloon in order to fool the defender. So how much money do you think the decoy would cost in comparison to the real thing?What is the difference between the inflatable tank decoys back in WW II and what you want to do with decoy balloons? Those inflatable tanks were passive, hence, cheap.So yes, I hope China take up this loony idea.