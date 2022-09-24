Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Isn’t it all Haram. Bonds and interest on them?



Ali and Ibn Mas’oud radhiAllahu ‘anhum narrated that the Messenger of Allah salAllahu ‘alayhi wa sallamsaid,



لَعَنَ اللهُ آكِلَ الرِّبَا وَمُوكِلَهُ وَشَاهِدَيْهِ وَكَاتِبَه​ “May Allah curse whoever consumes Riba, whoever pays Riba, the two who are witnesses to it, and the scribe who records it.”





“Riba is seventy types, the least of which is equal to one having sexual intercourse with his mother.”