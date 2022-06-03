Apparel exporters suffer as power crisis deepens | The Express Tribune PRGMEA urged the government to take quick action against load-shedding for the export industry

PRGMEA urged the government to take quick action against load-shedding for the export industryGarment manufacturers and exporters have urged the government to exempt small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the daily power outages as energy shortage has greatly affected the exporting units.In a statement, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) North Zone Chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin urged the government to take quick action against load-shedding for the export industry.Fuel unavailability, technical faults and lack of power plant maintenance were creating shortfall of thousands of megawatts across the country, particularly impacting the export hub of Sialkot, he pointed out.Amin said that exporters would not be able to timely meet the shipments schedule due to the closure of one shift.