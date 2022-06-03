What's new

Apparel exporters suffer as power crisis deepens

Luosifen

Luosifen

tribune.com.pk

Apparel exporters suffer as power crisis deepens | The Express Tribune

PRGMEA urged the government to take quick action against load-shedding for the export industry
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

PRGMEA urged the government to take quick action against load-shedding for the export industry

Garment manufacturers and exporters have urged the government to exempt small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the daily power outages as energy shortage has greatly affected the exporting units.
In a statement, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) North Zone Chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin urged the government to take quick action against load-shedding for the export industry.
Fuel unavailability, technical faults and lack of power plant maintenance were creating shortfall of thousands of megawatts across the country, particularly impacting the export hub of Sialkot, he pointed out.
Amin said that exporters would not be able to timely meet the shipments schedule due to the closure of one shift.
Published in The Express Tribune, June 3rd, 2022.
 
Mir Bajwa doctrine at work, bankrupt the country to keep the real bosses in CENTCOM happy and gain a cushy retirement on ranch in Montana along with kids prosperous careers in corporate America.
 
Exports downhill time
 
SaadH said:
Mir Bajwa doctrine at work, bankrupt the country to keep the real bosses in CENTCOM happy and gain a cushy retirement on ranch in Montana along with kids prosperous careers in corporate America.
Click to expand...
The bad times are coming everywhere not just Pakistan…..few months remain then its real shortages of food etc even in usa…..
 

