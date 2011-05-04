What's new

Apologize for violating forum rules!!!

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
Aryeih Leib said:
My recent post in pakistan army thread got deleted . I want to apologize for that 😔.

Jai hind
Say thanks to me I did't read that, otherwise ...... leave it be good intellectual Indian don't go they way of Andh Bakht,,,,,


You always find good friends here from Pakistan if you debate with us intellectually and with solid reason.

Best of luck
Learn from @Joe Shearer
 
