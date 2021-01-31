Apollo Program : Tragedy to Triumph

We explore the dramatic story of NASA's Apollo Program
, beginning with President Kennedy's
ambitious deadline for a lunar landing in response to Soviet success with Sputnik
and cosmonaut Yuri Gargarin
. After groundbreaking success with the Mercury
and Gemini
missions, NASA was rocked by the Apollo 1
disaster, in which three crew members were killed in an accidental fire. But NASA recovered, overhauling its designs and methods, to achieve a successful manned launch with Apollo 7
. Apollo 8
, the first mission to ride the mighty Saturn V
rocket, was also a complete success, culminating in the first manned orbit of the moon. But before a moon landing could be attempted, NASA needed to test the world's first true 'spacecraft'
- the Lunar Module, as well as identify what risks the moon's unexpected 'mascons'
posed to future Apollo missions. But in 1969, everything was in place for the Apollo Program to make history, with the first lunar landing attempt - a mission which would test the skills of crew-members Armstrong, Aldrin
and Collins
to their limit.