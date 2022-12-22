What's new

Apolitical Forces are Offering Money to Switch Sides to Punjab MPAs

Apolitical Forces have declared over the past few months that they are not interfering in Pakistani politics any more. However leader of a certain political party has disclosed in an interview today that their female MPAs from Punjab are receiving phone calls from 'Unknown Number' and they are being offered cash incentive as well non-cash incentive to break ranks with their political party. Seems like the callers from 'Unknown Number' are trying to act as brokers between MPAs and other concerned parties.

I was actually was very happy to learn that Idara was become Apolitical from being Neutral but it seems that Idara is still in 'Neutral Mode' :disagree: .


Here is the LINK to the clip of the interview.
 

