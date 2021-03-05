Apocalypse Afghanistan

To blame the spate of reverses suffered by ANA on the lack of close air support that the Americans used to provide is a bit of an overstretch. It isn’t as if the Taliban have air support. And even when the air support was available to the ANA, it wasn’t as if the Taliban were not notching up victories. This is not to deny that air support is a force multiplier. But if without air support the ground troops are unable to even put up a fight against an enemy that is less equipped and less trained than them, then air support alone will not turn the tide of war.